Montgomery principal surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery principal received a huge surprise this morning for his work in and out of the classroom.

Dr. Bryan Cutter, principal at Dalraida Elementary School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly Wednesday that he helped organize. The catch is he didn’t know he was the guest of honor.

Cutter was given the award for his innovate leadership style and implementation of technology throughout the school. Cutter also helped establish the first STEM lab of the region at the elementary level after just one year as principal.

“Successful students thrive with successful educators, and Dr. Bryan Cutter epitomizes effective and creative leadership,” said Dr. Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards and a 1994 Indiana Milken Educator. “As a former student in Montgomery Public Schools himself, Bryan acutely understands the unique challenges within the community. His knowledge and experiences guide him to make positive ripples in the lives of his students. I am excited to welcome Bryan into our Milken Educator Network, where he will have opportunities to make lasting connections and broaden his impact on the teaching profession.”

Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards inspire and uplift with the unique stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues and communities. The specific states and schools on this year’s winners’ list remain a closely guarded secret until each Award is announced.

“Today’s announcement is a great opportunity to celebrate the field of education overall,” said Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey. “Dr. Cutter and his team at Dalraida Elementary School are an excellent example of the good work occurring in schools and classrooms across Alabama every day. The level of commitment and excellence exhibited here is invaluable, but it is not unique. Educators and administrators statewide are going the extra mile to create safe environments that are conducive to learning,” Mackey said. “Milken’s recognition of Dr. Cutter is a testament to his leadership as a principal and his ability to help increase academic achievement for the students he serves.”

The Awards will honor up to 40 elementary educators in the 2022-2023 school year. Over the past 35 years, more than $140 million in funding, including more than $73 million in individual Awards, has been devoted to the overall Milken Awards initiative, which includes powerful professional development opportunities throughout recipients’ careers.