Montgomery Regional Airport postpones inaugural MGM Runway 5K

by Alabama News Network Staff

The inaugural MGM Runway 5K at the Montgomery Regional Airport has been postponed to Spring 2023.

Marketing and Communications Director Brittney Jones-Dabney said the tough decision to postpone it was due to the ongoing construction projects happening at the airport. Jones-Dabney said the taxiway closures would affect the course of the race.

MGM race organizers say anyone who was registered prior to October 19 will automatically roll over into the 2023 race, receive an entry into the MGM Airline raffle and an upgraded VIP status.

“The safe race experience must be a pleasant one for all runners and ongoing construction would significantly impact that experience. Participant safety and airport standards are paramount to MGM operations,” said Wade A. Davis, Executive Director of MGM. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to a great event in the spring.”

Organizers plan to announce a race date at a later time.