New Booker T. Washington Performing Arts School Campus

by Teresa Lawson

Four years after the fire that devastated Booker T Washington Performing Arts School– a new location is nearly ready to receive faculty and students. The fire that happened August 2018 destroyed parts of the BTW school building including the cafeteria, photo studio, counseling offices and classrooms making the building a total loss. Now school officials are excited to see BTW at its new location and in its final stages of completion.

School officials hope that the facility will be completed by winter break and BTW students will begin their 2023 school year at their new campus. Current BTW classes are held at the former Hayneville Elementary School.