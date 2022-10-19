Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater.

According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational.

Officials will also begin the process to fill the two courses with water in the next 60 days.

Those officials in attendance were given a physical tour of the facility.

The target date for the grand opening of Montgomery Whitewater is Memorial Day 2023.

Montgomery Whitewater is now in the process of hiring, and officials are planning to host community workshops in the near future.

http://www.montgomerywhitewaterproject.com/home.html