Temperatures Start Trending Upwards!

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: We’re gonna have a cold start to our Wednesday, with temperatures near freezing before sunrise. Fortunately, we will be warmer than yesterday, with highs in the low 60s across the region with mostly sunny skies! For tonight, we will be under another FREEZE WARNING until tomorrow morning at 9am. Lows will be near freezing with mostly clear skies.

THURSDAY: There will be another chilly start to Thursday as lows are expected to be around freezing, but we will once again see mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the mid 60s as our temperatures continue to trend upwards through the week.

WEEK AHEAD: There will not be any disruptive weather this week, but our temperatures will slowly start to trend upwards. Expect to be in the 60s until Thursday before we start breaking back into the 80s by the weekend. Good news though, our days appear very sunny and mild!