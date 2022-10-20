Blank Slate Monument on Display in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Wi-fi enabled interactive sculpture is now on display in downtown Selma.

The Blank Slate Monument allows people to become a part of the exhibit.

It uses Wi-fi technology to allow visitors to post a message on the protest sign being carried by one of the figures in the sculpture.

The exhibit has been on tour in the U.S. since 2019.

The piece is described as a visual representation of the Black experience in America.

“It’s supposed to be moving, said tour manager Morris Sinclair.

“It’s a lot of things to a lot of different people. And people get a lot of things out of it depending on what part of the monument they see, what part of the monument they most resonate to.”

The Blank Slate Monument will be on display at the ArtsRevive Pocket Park on Church Street — until late November.