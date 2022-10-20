CrimeStoppers: Reward offered for suspect’s identity in September homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are needing your help in identifying a suspect from a homicide in September.

Police say the fatal shooting happened on Labor Day just before 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Centennial Way.

Upon their arrival, officers found 31-year-old Takata Floyd, of Montgomery, dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators released a video of an unknown person, wearing a black face covering and white gloves, chasing the victim with what appears to be a gun through the apartment complex. Investigators say the suspect is wanted for the fatal shooting.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a minimum of $1,000 for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app.