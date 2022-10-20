Current Cold Snap Is Gradually Fading Away

by Shane Butler

Our winter-like cold is gradually fading but we do have one more night of it to get through. Clear skies and a calm wind will allow temps to fall into the mid to upper 30s overnight. That’s not as cold as we have been but still well below average for this time of the year. Patchy frost is likely to occur in spots. This will be the last of the really cold air for now. A warm up is on the way and we’re at or very near 80 degree warmth by Sunday. High pressure will slide a little farther to the east and provide a southeasterly wind flow over the region. Temps respond and overnight temps only fall linto the 40s over the weekend. A few upper level cloud features will cross the state both Saturday and Sunday. We will go with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A southerly wind flow kicks in early next week and temps continue to warm along with an increase in moisture. We will introduce a chance for shower Tuesday with a slightly better chance Wednesday. This isn’t looking like a significant rain event al all. Rainfall is expected to be rather light. A clearing sky and slightly cooler temps return to the area that Thursday. Looks like we will round out that work week with sunshine and mild weather conditions. There’s a hint another round of rain may be setting up for later in that following weekend. It’s a long way out and that could easily change but something to keep in mind.