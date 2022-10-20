Fire in downtown Enterprise Sunday ruled accidental
The fire in downtown Enterprise that destroyed three businesses and one residential building has been ruled accidental.
Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis said Thursday that the investigators believe the fire started near the kiln in the All About Art building.
Investigators say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM Sunday to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street.
No one was inside any of the buildings when the fire broke out. All About Art Studio, The She Shed, and Coffee Corner Enterprise, Alabama, as well as a residential building, sustained the most damage. Serendipity by Kei also sustained minor damage.