Fire in downtown Enterprise Sunday ruled accidental

by Alabama News Network Staff

The fire in downtown Enterprise that destroyed three businesses and one residential building has been ruled accidental.

Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis said Thursday that the investigators believe the fire started near the kiln in the All About Art building.

Investigators say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM Sunday to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street.

No one was inside any of the buildings when the fire broke out. All About Art Studio, The She Shed, and Coffee Corner Enterprise, Alabama, as well as a residential building, sustained the most damage. Serendipity by Kei also sustained minor damage.

Crews are still monitoring for hot spots and remain on scene out of an abundance of caution.

On Monday, investigators from the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the Enterprise Fire Department to determine the cause.

No one was injured in the fire.