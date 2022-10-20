Man found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at Montgomery nightclub

by Alabama News Network Staff

The man charged in a deadly shooting at a Montgomery bar in 2020 has been found guilty.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Jeffrey Sanders was found guilty in the shooting death of Brandon Zeigler in January of that year.

Bailey said Sanders was asked to leave the Uptown Bar & Grill on Vaughn Road after he and Zeigler got into an argument inside the former eatery and nightclub. Sanders then went to his car, grabbed a gun and returned to the nightclub minutes later.

Investigators say Sanders then shot and killed Zeigler, who was unarmed.

Sanders is facing 99 years to life in prison. His sentencing is set for November 28.