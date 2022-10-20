One More Cold Morning; Temps Trend Upwards

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Another very cold start to our day so far, with temperatures in the low 30s so far across the area. A Freeze Warning will still be in effect until 9AM this morning. Throughout the day, we will see plentiful sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. For tonight, lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: Friday will see plentiful sunshine throughout the day, and we’ll finally be easing out of our cool spell. Highs will be in the low 70s across much of the area, and we’ll have mostly clear skies.

WEEK AHEAD: The next week will see a rise in temperatures and rain chances remaining low. As we get towards the weekend, we’ll be back in the low 80s for much of us, and even mid 80s by next week. We’re watching another front move through the area come Wednesday, and that will knock our temperatures back down below average.