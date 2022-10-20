Sunshine, Rain-Free, And Warmer Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Montgomery set another record low temperature for the second day in a row. Dannelly Field fell to 29° at approximately 6AM Thursday, easily breaking the old record from 1989. However, temperatures trend warmer for the rest of the week. Thursday looks warmer than Tuesday or Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The sky remains sunny with a few passing high clouds. Thursday night looks clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday looks even warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. The sky remains sunny with a few passing high clouds during the day. Friday night still looks cool, but lows only fall into the 40s in most locations. The weekend remains dry but warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, and low 80s Sunday. Humidity rises early next week, fueling rain potential by the middle of next week.

Although, models are not in particularly good agreement on which day features the highest rain coverage. At this time, it appears Wednesday could be, with rain chances trending down and a drier forecast late next week. Meanwhile, temperatures remain on the warmer side for this time of year early next week, with highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures may trend cooler next Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s or 50s.