80+ Degree Warmth Returning Soon!

by Shane Butler

Our latest cold snap is fading away and we’re headed into a much warmer weather pattern. High pressure over the deep south will help keep our skies mostly sunny and dry. Temps respond with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s over the weekend. Even morning temps will be climbing and we mid to upper 40s more likely the next several days. Early next week, the warm up continues and most spots see 80 plus degree warmth for highs. Overnight reading will manage mid to upper 50s. Another frontal system will make a run at us Tuesday into Wednesday. Moisture will be on the increase and a few showers are possible Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look to be very light with this frontal passage. Temps drop off slightly behind the front but nothing like we saw with this last cold front. We’re back in the lower 80s late week but another frontal system will be approaching that Saturday. This is setting up to be another rain maker for us. In the meantime, you have some great fall weather to enjoy this weekend!