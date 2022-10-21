CrimeStoppers: Andalusia police investigating shooting that left one man dead

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left one man dead.

Officers responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. at the Foxwood Village apartment complex in the 1000 block of Foxwood Drive.

Once they arrived, they found the victim, an unidentified black male, inside his vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim later died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance regarding any information pertaining to the fatal shooting.

Police say the shooter is still at large and is described as an unknown black male, wearing a dark shirt, blue hoodie, black pants with a white stripe and red shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, please immediately call Andalusia Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app.