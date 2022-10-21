Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump.

The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president’s lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents.

The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

