Warmer, Still Dry This Weekend; Rain Returns Next Week

by Ben Lang

Friday was a fantastic Fall day with temperatures warming into the sensational 70s during the afternoon. Although, temperatures were very cold for this time of year during the morning. Lows were in the low to mid 30s in most locations. The sky was sunny with extremely little if any passing fair-weather clouds. Friday evening looks great for anything outdoors, although temperatures still look fairly cool.

Temperatures fall from near 60° at 7PM to near 50° by 11PM. Overnight lows range from about 40-45° with a clear sky. With temperatures remaining warmer than the last couple nights, frost looks unlikely early Saturday morning. Afternoon temperatures trend warmer this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, and upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.

Next week begins dry with a mix of sun and clouds Monday. Afternoon temperatures warm into the low 80s. Rain returns to our forecast Tuesday. Models trended faster Friday afternoon compared to Thursday afternoon with the timing of next week’s front. The rain chance now appears to be Tuesday and Tuesday night, with rain tapering off early Wednesday, rather than Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Our forecast trends dry and sunnier late next week, then another system may approach Alabama and produce a chance for rain next weekend. While rain returns Tuesday, afternoon temperatures still look warmer than late with highs near 80°. Wednesday afternoon temperatures remain in the 70s post-front, and Wednesday night lows may fall into the 40s. Thursday and Friday look dry with sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures warm into 70s each day.