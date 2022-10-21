Weekend Warm Up With Low Rain Chances

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Friday will be starting off a little chilly, but definitely not as cold as it has been! We’ll likely be in the upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise, but afternoon temps will really be warming up! This afternoon, temps will be in the low to mid 70s with mostly clear skies. For tonight, lows will be in the low to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The weekend is shaping up to be warmer but calm, as upper 70s and even low 80s will be expected both days! We’ll see some heavy cloud cover at times, but rain is not expected for Saturday or Sunday.

WEEK AHEAD: The next 8 days will feature mostly calm weather, and slightly warmer temperatures as well. By the start of next week, we’ll likely see low to mid 80s for highs. However, a cold front will be moving through Wednesday, and that will bring a slight chance for rain, and will also knock our temperatures down a touch. This cold front will not be as significant as the one that just passed, but it will bring our temps below average.