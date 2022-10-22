Sunshine With Some Clouds Sunday, Rain Next Week

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a nice fall day with plenty of sunshine across central and south Alabama. However, clouds increase somewhat Saturday night, with at least a partly cloudy sky overnight. Although, temperatures still fall into the 40s areawide. Sunshine may increase by Sunday afternoon, with highs near 80°. Some passing clouds continue to stream overhead Sunday night through Monday morning, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday remains dry and warm, with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday. Models show showers and perhaps some storms arriving in Alabama Tuesday afternoon. Rain continues Tuesday night, but likely tapers off early Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon, and temperatures remain in the 70s behind the front. Wednesday night lows fall into the 40s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny, likely with less humidity. Afternoon temperatures warm into the 70s, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase Friday, then another system brings another rain chance to Alabama next weekend. Right now, timing looks to be late Saturday through Sunday for most of the rain.