Sunshine Monday; A Few Strong/Severe Storms Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a nice fall weekend in central and south Alabama. Sunday night remains quiet and cool with lows in the 40s. The sky becomes partly cloudy overnight. The sky remains a mix of sun and clouds Monday, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Rain and storms return Tuesday. While we could use some rain, unfortunately, a few storms may become strong to severe. The primary threats are damaging winds up to 60 mph, and a couple tornadoes.

Most of Tuesday’s showers and storms occur during the afternoon and evening. Rain may depart Alabama by midnight Tuesday night, with a quickly clearing sky. Temperatures fall into the 50s by sunrise Wednesday. Wednesday looks mostly sunny, less humid, and a bit cooler with highs in the 70s. Wednesday night lows fall into the 40s. Thursday remains mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s.

Clouds increase Friday in advance of our next weather system. Rain may arrive in Alabama Saturday, but becomes more widespread Sunday, and likely lingers into early next week. Increased cloud-cover and rain may hold high temperatures to the low and mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures may also remain cooler next Monday, with highs in the low 70s and lows near 50°.