Dallas Co. Capital Murder Suspect Caught in Georgia

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

U.S. Marshals capture a Wilcox County man — who’s wanted in Dallas County — for capital murder.

Federal agents caught and arrested 44 year old Rockel Hardy of Pine Apple in the state of Georgia.

Hardy is accused in the death of 38 year old Samuel Taylor. Investigators found Taylor shot — and suffering from head injuries — earlier this month.

“On October 9th, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, along with the city of Selma Police Department started working a murder investigation. The murder investigation lead us to a suspect by the name of Rockel Hardy,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.

“Allegedly, he stuffed a guy in a trunk. And the guy crawled out and was able to get help. He later died though,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

“But it was a murder-robbery. That’s the basis of the capital murder charge.”

Granthum says Hardy was on probation for a 2012 murder — at the time of Taylor’s death.

A death he says may have never happened — if Hardy hadn’t been given such an easy sentence — for taking a life.

“There’s only one place they need to be. And that’s in the jail. That’s in prison,” said Granthum.

“That’s what we been asking for, stiff sentences on murder or manslaughter,” said Jackson.

“But that’s been a problem here. That’s been a big dispute, a philosophical dispute between my office and me as district attorney and some of these judges.

Hardy will be transported back to Dallas County this week to face the charges.