National Education Assessment Shows Alabama Moving Upward

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday State Board of Education officials released findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

The NAEP is the only test administered that assesses what America’s students know and can do in various subjects.

Monday’s results were for 4th and 8th grade reading and math.

Alabama went from 52nd to 40th in 4th grade math, and from 49th to 39th in 4th grade reading.

For 8th graders Alabama math rankings went form 52nd to 47th.

Alabama maintained 49th in 8th grade reading, but officials say considering downward scores across the nation, maintaining the same score indicates a strong effort.

The numbers represented two years from 2019 to 2022.