One Dead, Another Seriously Hurt in Montgomery Wreck

Montgomery police say a wreck has left one person dead and another seriously hurt.

Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Norman Bridge Road on Sunday at about 8:38PM.

That’s where they found an SUV that had crashed.

Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The passenger, 21-year-old John’neshia Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say the investigation is continuing and no further information is available.  

 

