One Dead, Another Seriously Hurt in Montgomery Wreck
Montgomery police say a wreck has left one person dead and another seriously hurt.
Police say they were called to the 3000 block of Norman Bridge Road on Sunday at about 8:38PM.
That’s where they found an SUV that had crashed.
Police say the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The passenger, 21-year-old John’neshia Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the investigation is continuing and no further information is available.