Possible Passing of Aniah’s Law

by Teresa Lawson

The mayors of the largest cities in Alabama met today for the state’s annual big ten meeting. This year’s focus was to discuss the possible passing of Aniah’s Law. State lawmakers are presenting Alabama voters with an amendment that will be on November’s ballet called Aniah’s Law. This amendment would give judges in the state the leeway to deny bond to violent crime offenders.

Aniah’s Law comes three years after Southern Union Community College student Aniah Blanchard is believed to have been kidnapped and murdered by a man who was out on bail awaiting trial for previous violent crime charges. If passed– those who commit crimes such as rape, murder, robbery or kidnapping would be denied the opportunity for bond if there is reasonable doubt that the suspect in question might commit an equally heinous crime in the future.

Although Aniah’s Law was passed by the Alabama legislature in 2021 and signed by Governor Ivey Alabama voters must cast their votes to solidify the choice that gives judges in the state the right to withhold bail. Aniah’s Law will be on the ballot Tuesday November 8th.