Strong To Severe Storms Likely Tuesday!

by Shane Butler

A disturbance along with a trailing frontal boundary will push into the area tomorrow. Strong to severe storms are likely. The main threat will be a few tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. The storms enter west Alabama shortly after noon and advance eastward. Storms move into cental Alabama between 5 and 6pm. We expect the storm activity to exit our eastern most counties just before midnight. In the meantime, we have a partly cloudy sky with temps dropping through the 60s this evening. Clouds will increase and temps fall into the mid 50s overnight. After Tuesdays storms, we’re back into a sunny and slightly cooler weather pattern. Morning lows will hover in the mid to upper 40s while afternoon highs manage mid to upper 70s. Our next rain maker will make a run at the area over the upcoming weekend. Both days will include shower activity. Temps will continue to reach the 70s for highs but lows only in the mid to upper 50s.