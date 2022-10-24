Sunshine Monday, Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Monday looks like a nice fall day in central and south Alabama. The sky was sunny through noon, but may become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the low 80s. Clouds increase overnight, and isolated showers appear possible after midnight. Temperatures remain milder, with lows in the upper 50s.

Showers and storms return to our forecast Tuesday. Unfortunately, some of those storms may become strong to severe. Also, the severe risk increased west of I-65 in Alabama since Sunday’s initial severe weather outlook. The storm prediction center places west Alabama in a “slight” (level 2/5) severe risk area. Meanwhile, east Alabama remains in a “marginal” (level 1/5) severe risk.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are the primary severe risk. However, a couple tornadoes appear possible too, especially in the slight risk area. Storms may not arrive until the mid to late afternoon in west Alabama. Storms likely arrive as a north-to-south line, moving east with time. They could be in southeast Alabama by mid to late Tuesday evening. The severe risk likely winds down by midnight.

The sky clears quickly behind a cold front, with an abundance of sunshine Wednesday. Wednesday remains cooler, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds increase Friday, but rain holds off… until the weekend. Rain may not be particularly widespread Saturday, but the rain chance increase Sunday, with some rain lingering into Halloween.