Woman Dies after Wreck on Interstate 65 Near Montgomery

Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died after wrecking her car on Interstate 65 near Montgomery.

State troopers say 26-year-old Brandi Cofer of Autaugaville was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital after the crash, which happened at around 12:32AM on Wednesday, October 19.

Information about the crash was provided today.

Investigators say she was driving a car on Interstate 65 about one mile north of Montgomery when she hit a concrete barrier and her car overturned. They say she was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown out of the car.

State troopers are still investigating what caused her to drive off of the interstate.