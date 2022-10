by George McDonald

A Selma man is dead — and another is behind bars — following a shooting in Selma yesterday evening.

Lt. Ray Blanks says 23 year old Javoris Ladson is charged with murder — in the death of 23 year Qwadevine Walker.

He says Walker was shot multiple times on the 300 block of Gaines Avenue — and later died at the hospital.

Ladson is being held in the Dallas County Jail — on a $1.5 million dollar bond.