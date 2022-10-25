Pay It Forward: Shelia Sanders of Troy

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Shelia Sanders of Troy. She helps do chores at the Troy University football office with her son who has cerebral palsy.

by Ellis Eskew

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Shelia Sanders of Troy. She helps do chores at the Troy University football office with her son who has cerebral palsy.

Three or four days a week you can find Shelia Sanders at Troy University. She comes with her son, Sheldan, who is confined to a wheelchair, so he can help out in the equipment room at the football office.

The staff nominated Shelia for the Pay It Forward award for her positive attitude.

“It was just the thing to do because when somebody does what she does for Sheldan and other people and every game carries him everywhere, you know that’s a lot of work for a mom, even though it is her son. She just deserves it. I just thought she was most deserving of it,” said Judy Morgan.

“She doesn’t ever in my opinion think of herself. It’s amazing, like Ms. Judy said, she’s at every game. She’s at practices with us here for Sheldan… She wants to take care of everybody.”

Shelia says her son is her inspiration.

“Yes, definitely Sheldan inspires me. He has such a wonderful attitude and he wants to be everywhere and help everybody.”