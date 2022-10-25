Police: Fire Set to Cover Up Murders of Two People in Clanton

by Alabama News Network Staff

Clanton police say a house fire was purposely set to cover up the murders of a man and woman.

Police say the victims have now been identified through DNA as 49-year-old Tyran Lamont Spigner and 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Browning.

Investigators say their bodies were found inside a home at 2015 Lay Dam Road. At around 1:15AM on September 20, Clanton police and Clanton firefighters responded to a fire at the home, which was fully involved when they arrived. The bodies were discovered after the fire was put out.

It took several weeks for the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to analyze DNA to identify the victims.

Police say they are not releasing any other information right now due to the investigation, which involves several agencies at the local, state and national levels.

If you have any information that may be helpful to the investigation, please contact Clanton Police Detective Joseph Smitherman at (205) 755-1194.