Slight Risk for Severe Storms This Afternoon!

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: We are currently under a 2/5 SLIGHT RISK for severe weather this afternoon. Looking at model data this morning, the chance for severe weather does look more likely than yesterday, but a significant event is not expected. The main threat with this line of storms will be damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, although a few embedded tornadoes within the line is possible. Heavy rain could also be possible at times, but a flooding risk is not expected. Highs today will be right around 80°. Rain will be nearly completely out of the area by about 9pm tonight, and lows will be in the low 50s and upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be a MUCH nicer day as this front moves through. Highs will be near 70° with sunny skies!

WEEK AHEAD: After today’s front, we will be calming down some for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures to steadily climb once more until the weekend, until more rain and storms will be likely with another frontal system moving through.