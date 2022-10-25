Storm Threat Backs Down

by Shane Butler

Rain along with a few storms will move through the area this evening. A few of the storms could be strong. The main threat will be gusty winds. The storm threat moves out of our eastern most counties around 11 pm. Overnight is looking partly cloudy with temps dropping into the lower 50s. We’re back into sunshine and slightly cooler air tomorrow. Highs temps will drop back into the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. Overnight temps fall into the mid and upper 40s through late week.

We see rain returning to the area over the upcoming weekend. An area of low pressure will develop west of us and slowly advance eastward. Clouds and rain will likely develop and the rain could have an impact on your outdoor plans both Saturday and Sunday. A few storms may even form over south Alabama Sunday afternoon. Daytime high temps will come down due to clouds and rain activity. Highs temps will retreat into the lower 70s both days. Looks like the low pressure system will be departing off to our east Monday. This would be just in time for improving weather conditions to move in for Halloween. At this point, trick or treat weather conditions are looking partly cloudy with temps in the lower 60s.