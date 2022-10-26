Auburn Man Charged with Impersonating Police Officer, Making Terroristic Threats

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Auburn man is accused of making terroristic threats and having a tactical vest with a Lee County Sheriff’s Office patch on it.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Justin Gregory Johnson is charged with one county of making terroristic threats and one count of impersonating a police officer.

Investigators say on September 15, they got a report from a female victim who said she was communicating with a man who was pretending to be a law enforcement officer and who said he was “going to put a bullet in her brain” if she told anyone about it.

Investigators say they got a video clip of the person showing the victim a tactical vest with a plate carrier and a Lee County Sheriff’s Office patch attached when he made the threats. Investigators also say they saw a social media post that showed the subject wearing the vest and shooting a semi-automatic rifle that had some type of suppression device attached to the barrel.

The sheriff’s office says when they identified Johnson as the suspect, a search warrant was executed at his home in the 10000 block of U.S. Hwy. 280 in Auburn where investigators recovered the tactical vest with the Lee County Sheriff’s patch, several semi-automatic rifles equipped with suppression devices and a cell phone.

He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $103,000.00 bond. The sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.

If you have information about this case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.