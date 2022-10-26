Beautiful Weather Through Friday

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be a much nicer day compared to yesterday, as we will see plenty of sunshine for the day! Highs will be in the low 70s and upper 60s. For tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be yet another nice day for us, as temperatures warm slightly to the mid 70s. We will see more sunshine, and hardly a cloud in the sky!

WEEK AHEAD: Our weather will continue to be nice right until the weekend, when we’ll see another system move from the Gulf to bring us some rain. Rainfall amounts could approach over an inch at times. After the weekend, sunshine will return and temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s!