Dedication Ceremony Set for Demopolis City Landing

by Alabama News Network Staff

State and local leaders are ready to dedicate the new Demopolis City Landing after a $3 million investment.

As Alabama News Network has reported, the city wants to host more boating and fishing tournaments on the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers.

“Well, we’ve been able to host some 80 to a hundred boat tournaments. We’re going to be able to host tournaments with the big boys after this. The 150, 200 boat tournaments,” Demopolis Mayor Woody Collins told us back in May.

The updated facility features new boat launches, parking and docks. Alabama Power and B.A.S.S. helped with a new pavilion that will offer a place for organizations to hold their weigh-ins, from local bass clubs to the largest tournaments.

The investment was made possible by a partnership between the Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, the City of Demopolis and Marengo County.

Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship, Mayor Woody Collins and Marengo County Commissioner Jason Windham will be among those at a dedication ceremony that will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 3PM.