Montgomery Reginal Airport’s Triennial Emergency plan Exercise

by Teresa Lawson

Montgomery Reginal Airport is preparing for the worst, they held their triennial emergency plan exercise today. Although plane crashes in Montgomery are uncommon in but not unlikely the emergency crash stimulation tests MGM’s ability to respond to a crash stimulation if one were to occur here in Montgomery. Having an Airport in the area comes with pros and cons one of those cons is the possibility of a plane crash.

This federally mandated drill helps first responders like the Airport police, surrounding EMT, fire medics and on site international guard 187 stay alert for the unexpected. With the help of local college students, emergency responders were able to get the full experience of a possible plane crash including the pressure to treat major injuries.

MGM’s emergency responses are tested every three years. 2019’s outcome was less than stellar but officials are confident that this year’s efforts have ironed out previous wrinkles. In the event of a crash, fire and rescue units are to arrive within the first three minutes.