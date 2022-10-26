More Rain Heading Our Way

by Shane Butler

We’re settling into a clear and dry weather pattern for a few days. High pressure will carve out sunny and mild conditions through Friday. Temps will start out chilly but warm nicely into the afternoon hours. We should be approaching upper 70s to lower 80s by Friday afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, an area of low pressure and trailing frontal boundary will move along the northern gulf coast region. This will put us in the perfect spot for clouds and rain activity both days. There could even be a few storms working across south Alabama Sunday. It won’t be raining the entire time but definitely thinking rain will have some impact on your outdoor plans at times. Daytime high temps will come down a bit and hover in the lower 70s.

Early next week, the low pressure system departs early Monday and we’re beginning to gradually clear out. We’re thinking the rain activity will be out of the area early Monday and drier conditions are expected for trick or treating that evening. Temperatures will be dropping through the 60s into the 50s during the evening hours.

The rest of that work week will look mostly sunny and trending warmer each day. Temps will manage mid to upper 70s for highs and overnight lows hover in the lower to mid 50s.