Selma High School Switches to Remote Learning Due to COVID, Flu

by Alabama News Network Staff

Students at Selma High School will be taking classes from home because both students and staff have flu-like symptoms or have tested positive for COVID.

Selma School Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd has transitioned all activities to remote learning until Monday, October 31.

“You can never be too safe. With flu season now underway, we know someone can easily transmit it to others, and we felt virtual learning would be best to prevent the worst-case scenario,” Byrd said.

The lead nurse for Selma City Schools reported that 183 students were absent Tuesday morning, and eighteen staff members were out with flu symptoms.

The school system says it notified all parents about the switch Tuesday afternoon by the Remind communication platform and social media.

Selma High students can pick up their lunch from a nearby school daily from 9 a.m. until noon.

Superintendent Byrd says the custodial staff will disinfect, sanitize, and deep clean all areas of the school building over the next few days.