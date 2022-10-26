by Shannah Thames

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate Chelsea Handler will host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (6:00-9:00pm), airing live on CW Montgomery from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Handler’s humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure during which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. As an author, she has penned six New York Times best-selling books, including 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me,” which is also being adapted into a TV series for Peacock under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions. Handler will executive produce and star in the show.

In 2020, Handler released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, the critically acclaimed Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. Most recently, she launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to 80+ cities across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards.

“We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress – and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and air live on CW Montgomery from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement and will continue its combined film and television awards format honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award® nominations. The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

This year, the Critics Choice Association will also hold the 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on December 5, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, the 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television on November 13, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel and the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television on November 4, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

