UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Shot and Killed in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.

Police say they and fire medics were called to the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street at around 7:40 last night, near Mulberry Street. That’s where they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been identified as 35-year-old Erica Wagner of Montgomery.

Police have released no other information. If you have any information about this case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.