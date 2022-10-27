$25 Million Grant to Provide More High-Speed Internet to Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hayneville Telephone, Inc. is getting a $25 million federal grant to expand high-speed internet service to more parts of Lowndes County.

The grant is coming from the USDA Reconnect/Rural Development Broadband Program.

The telephone company says it plans to connect 4,646 residents in the county, using about 279 miles of fiber cable over approximately 216 square miles. It will offer speeds up to 1 Gbps for voice, broadband, video, enterprise solutions and security services.

“These funds present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully connect Lowndes County with a reliable and affordable broadband network,” Hayneville Telephone’s President and COO Evelyn Causey said in a statement.

The grant money will be used over a 5-year period. Construction is expected to start next year.