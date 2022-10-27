A Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

We get in one more dry day this week. Your Friday is setting up to be partly sunny and mild but that won’t be the case over the upcoming weekend. An area of low pressure and trailing front will slowly move across the region Saturday into Sunday. Mostly cloudy with periods of rain are likely both days. The rain starts in west Alabama around noon Saturday and then spreads eastward through the day. The entire area looks cloudy and wet Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will still manage lower 70s for highs and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. The low pressure system will be departing the area early Monday. We expect improving weather conditions throughout the day. Dry and mild temps are likely for trick or treating. At this point the rest of next week will trend mostly sunny and dry. Model data hints at a weak system trying to come through Wednesday but confidence is low for now.