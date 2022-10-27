Body Found in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley.

Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.

Surveillance cameras from nearby businesses caught the collapse on camera.

Police say the death appears to be the result of natural causes.

Police have not yet released the man’s name.