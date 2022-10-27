DEA Conducts Fentanyl Training in Selma-Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Law enforcement officers in the Selma and Dallas County area — undergo Fentanyl training at Wallace Community College Selma.

The class is designed to teach officers how to recognize — and handle the deadly synthetic opioid.

As well as how to treat a person who may have been exposed to the drug.

Fentanyl is highly toxic. And it’s believed to have been responsible — for about 8 deaths in the area this year.

“When you’re dealing with this drug Fentanyl, you don’t have to touch it. You can just simply be exposed to it by inhaling it. Ingesting it. Or even if you do touch it, it can become fatal,” said Dallas Co. Assistant Chief Deputy Johnathan Cole.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency conducted the training.