Great Weather Until the Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Thursday is going to be filled with plenty of sunshine, and temperature will be slightly on the rise! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s. For tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Friday is looking to be another great day with tons of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures as well. We’ll see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s once again, but there may be slightly more cloud cover in the afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD: While the rest of the week looks great, the weekend does not look too promising. A Gulf Low will be moving towards us and will bring a higher than normal chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will also stay lower for the weekend as well, highs expected to be in the low 70s and upper 60s. But by next week, sunshine will return and temperatures will be about average!