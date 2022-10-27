Hyundai Parts Maker to Build EV Battery Plant in Montgomery, Creating Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Mobis has announced it will expand in Montgomery, adding jobs as it increases its focus on electric vehicle parts.

The company says it will build a $205 million electric vehicle battery system assembly plant.

The 450,000-square-foot facility will employ 400 people and supply more than 200,000 batteries annually to both the Hyundai plant in Montgomery and the Kia plant in West Point, Georgia, just across the state line.

Hyundai Mobis said construction on the new facility, located on the Hyundai assembly plant property just off Interstate 65 in Montgomery, is expected to begin as early as December. Production of EV battery assemblies is projected to begin in 2024.

Earlier this year, Hyundai announced plans to begin EV production at its Montgomery manufacturing plant through a $300 million investment that will create 200 jobs. Hyundai’s Alabama workforce will produce the all-electric Genesis GV70 luxury SUV and a hybrid electric version of the Santa Fe SUV.

Also this year, Hyundai announced that it would build a $5.5 billion plant near Savannah, Georgia, that will build electric vehicles and batteries used to power them. It will be Hyundai’s first electric car plant in the U.S. It’s expected to begin production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. It is expected to generate at least 8,100 jobs.

Mobis is the largest Tier 1 supplier to the area Hyundai and Kia plants and has operated in Montgomery since 2002. The plant supplies the auto plants with complete cockpit modules and front and rear chassis modules, as well as bumper assemblies and instrument panels.