Auburn Hopes to Snap Three-Game Losing Skid When Arkansas Arrives on the Plains

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Auburn Tigers will try to snap a three-game losing streak when KJ Jefferson and Arkansas visit.

The Razorbacks recently halted their own three-game skid with a win over BYU.

The teams are tied with Texas A&M at the bottom of the Southestern Conference Western Division with 1-3 league records. Both teams are also coming off open dates. .

The Razorbacks had spent two weeks ranked as high as No. 10 in September. Auburn’s 3-4 overall record has further damaged coach Bryan Harsin’s already tenuous job security.

An Arkansas running game, led by running back Raheim Sanders is up against an Auburn defense that has been abused on the ground lately. The Tigers rank 119th in defending the run. Plus, they have allowed 740 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground in their last two games against Mississippi and Georgia.

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe is Auburn’s leading tackler with 58 and could be a key factor in trying to contain the Arkansas running game. He had a career-high 16 tackles against Ole Miss, which ran for 448 yards.

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford’s 15.13 yards per completion is fourth nationally and second in the SEC behind Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is at 11AM Saturday. The game is on the SEC Network.

