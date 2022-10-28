Bollywood Beats block party coming to the Capital City

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Capital City is getting ready to host a block party this weekend where East meets West.

Presented by Saffron and Kam Sidhu, the Bollywood Beats Block Party will feature Jeffrey Iqbal.

Iqbal is a world-renowned artist whose voice is able to bring together music from the East and West, ranging from Classic to new Bollywood, and English top chart busters.

The block party will take place on Saturday, October 29 at 8 p.m. at the Union Station Train Shed.

For more information about the concert and to buy tickets, click here.