Cancer Wellness Foundation Receives Over $8,000 Dollars From Tickled Pink Women’s Expo

by Ja Nai Wright

“You know often times women are taking care of everyone else that they don’t take care of themselves and so it was just a day to pamper yourself, to get information and just to have a fun day with women it was such a fun day.”

Carol Gunter says that the organization didn’t have a set amount they wanted to raise, and they were pleasantly surprised by how much money they were able to receive.

“I think we got around 8 or 9 thousand dollars which we were just thrilled with you know all of the tickets and all of the t shirts, we got a 100 percent of those proceeds”

She says the most impactful part of the event was the amount of vendors from all over the river region who came out to support.

“There was such diverse vendors, from um there was a company giving away plungers to giving away face care to all kinds of prizes that you could win but also there was some great speakers that talked about women’s health.”

The money raised will go to help provide transportation and medication for cancer patients throughout central Alabama, many of whom attended and live right here in the river region.

“We were just excited to be apart of tickled pink this year, you know it was the first year back in years and we partnered with Alabama news network, we didn’t know what to expect and I will say we were so happy and thrilled with not only the people that came but the exposure that we received and the partnership with Alabama news network was just something that we are looking forward to next year.”

The main goal for the cancer wellness foundation is to help provide services needed for cancer patients who cannot afford it so that they won’t have to choose between paying for necessities or paying for treatment. If you or someone you know is in need of services from the cancer wellness foundation call (334) 273-2279 or visit the website at www.cancerwellnessfoundation.org