CrimeStoppers: Tip Leads to Arrests of Two Fugitives

by Alabama News Network Staff

An anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has led to the arrests of two fugitives in Montgomery.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has captured Nicolas Kemp and Terrance Myers.

Investigators say Kemp was taken into custody on an assault charge from August 17. He had been sought by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

They say Myers was taken into custody on a charge of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle on October 26. The Montgomery Police Department had been seeking him.

No other information about the cases is available.

CrimeStoppers says it will be providing the anonymous tipster with a cash reward for the information.