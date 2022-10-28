Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Dies at 90

by Alabama News Network Staff

By PAUL NEWBERRY AP Sports Writer

Longtime Georgia football coach Vince Dooley has died at the age of 90. The university says Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home on Friday in the presence of his wife and their four children.

No cause of death was given. Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month for what was described as a mild case of COVID-19.

Dooley guided Georgia through a quarter-century of success that included a national championship during the 1980 season. Dooley had a career record of 201-77-10 while coaching the Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. He won six Southeastern Conference titles and remains the fourth-winningest coach in SEC history.

After retiring from coaching, Dooley continued as the school’s athletic director, a job he held from 1979 until 2004. He built a program that achieved success over a wide range of both men’s and women’s sports.

The field at Sanford Stadium was dedicated in his honor during the 2019 football season.

Dooley was born and raised in Mobile and played football at Auburn. He was quarterback for the Tigers from 1951 to 1953 and was an assistant coach from 1956 to 1963.

